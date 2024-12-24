(WSVN) - After the House Ethics Committee released their report on former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, some are wondering what’s next for the former congressman.

While he’s getting ready to sit in the anchor chair for his OANN TV show early next year, he’s hinted at several political offices he may be interested in.

The 42-year-old former congressman remains an active force in Republican politics.

Over the weekend, he made a comment at a conservative conference in Phoenix that could give a preview of his political future.

“My fellow Floridians have asked me to eye the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee. Maybe I’ll just run for Marco Rubio’s vacant seat in the United States Senate and enjoy some of those folks,” he said.

Current Florida Senator Rubio will resign his seat next month to go through the confirmation process to become President-elect Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

7News political analyst Brian Fonseca said that while a Florida Senate appointment could be a tough sell for Gaetz, it’s not impossible.

“I think Gaetz’s shot at the senate is going to be an incredible uphill battle if he decides to take that on. Much of that might rest on whether or not incoming President-elect Trump endorses Gaetz for the senate. The House Ethics Committee report was incredibly damaging,” said Fonseca.

The decision to replace Rubio, according to Florida law, falls on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lap.

Over the weekend, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump withdrew her name from the short-list of potential appointees. On the social media platform, X, she posted in part:

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate.”

In an unlikely but possible scenario, Fonseca said DeSantis could look at his political future outside of Tallahassee, as his current term is set to end in Jan. 2027.

“One wild scenario was that DeSantis, who’s going to be termed out here in 2028, would ultimately step down as the governor Lt. Gov. (Jeanette) Nuñez would move into that seat and then (she) would appoint DeSantis,” said Fonseca.

Other potential appointees said to be on DeSantis’ short-list include his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuñez, who like Rubio, is a Cuban American from South Florida.

Additional contenders being floated for Rubio’s replacement are Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody and the governor’s wife Casey Desantis.

Also on the shortlist is the governor’s chief of staff, James Uthmeier. Described as a trusted aide, he was promoted to campaign manager during DeSantis’ presidential run during the 2024 race.

Whoever the governor picks will serve until a special election in 2026. Then, Florida voters will decide who serves out the last two years of Rubio’s term.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.