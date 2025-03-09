MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came together in Miami to honor the life and legacy of a longtime South Florida Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

Mourners gathered Saturday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church to pay tribute to the political giant, who died Monday at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

A public servant for nearly a quarter of a century and a leading voice against the Cuban dictatorship, the former lawmaker was a towering figure in the South Florida Cuban exile community and was loved by many.

“Lincoln’s achievements will go down in history as achievements that will forever demonstrate his generosity in this community,” said his son, Daniel Diaz-Balart.

Many wept at Saturday’s memorial Mass, while others laughed, prayed and sang.

Lincoln’s family sat in the front row. Others in attendance included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

“Please know that from the bottom of our hearts, we love you all, and we’re eternally grateful for your support and for your love,” said his brother, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

Lincoln’s brothers, Mario and NBC News anchor Jose Diaz Balart, said Lincoln never stopped fighting for the freedom of others, especially the freedom of Cuban political prisoners.

“For those that were silenced, for those that were oppressed, and he did so with grace, honor and dignity, and it’s so really heartwarming for all of us,” said Mario.

“A soldier for freedom,” said Jose.

Most importantly, loved ones said, Lincoln loved his family.

“I will miss everything about him. He was my teacher, he was a soulmate, he was an advisor, he was my brother,” said Jose.

Lincoln is survived by his wife Cristina, Daniel and two grandsons.

