Former Broward Sheriff Israel makes court appearance in case against Gov. DeSantis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel made a court appearance in the case against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Israel’s attorneys were in court on Monday while DeSantis’ team spoke over the phone.

“What specific constitutional or statutory duty was violated or neglected?” said Ben Kuehne, Israel’s attorney.

Israel said he was unjustly removed by DeSantis shortly after he took office in January.

DeSantis suspended Israel on Jan. 11 for what he claimed was due to neglective duty and incompetence.

Israel’s attorneys are asking the judge to decide if the suspension exceeds the governor’s constitutional authority.

“Does he have the power to remove a constitutional officer?”asked Kuehne, “and if he has that power, what does he have to do to exercise that power? The Constitution says that’s extremely narrow. The governor is not the supervisor of all elective officials in the State of Florida.”

DeSantis’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The case will make its way to the Senate if the judge decides to dismiss the case.

“I was elected by the citizens of Broward County, overwhelmingly. I have never betrayed my oath of office. I have never tarnished the badge,” said Israel. “I am committed to the people, this county, to my very own family. I have to send a message to my wife and my triplets that what is right is right, and you have to fight for things.”

