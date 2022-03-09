(WSVN) - A familiar face is heading to the Florida senate.

Democrat Rosalind Osgood, the former chair of the Broward County School Board, was elected on Tuesday to represent District 33.

The 56-year-old Broward native may be best known for fiercely defending the school district’s 2021 mask policy for students and teachers during the pandemic, putting her at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

