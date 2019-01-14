Food stamps to be distributed early due to government shutdown

(WSVN) - With the government shutdown now in its 24th day, food stamps recipients will receive their benefits earlier than expected.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, eligible Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive February benefits on Jan. 20.

However, there will not be any additional deposits in February. It is unclear what will happen should the shutdown continue into March.

January benefits will still follow the regular deposit schedule.

Having surpassed the 21-day long government shutdown of 1995-1996, this shutdown is now the longest one in U.S. history.

