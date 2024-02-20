Tuesday marks the voter registration deadline for the Ma. 19 Republican presidential election in Florida.

Eligible voters are encouraged to register or make political party changes at RegistertovoteFlorida.gov.

It should be noted that Florida operates as a closed-party state, meaning only registered Republicans can participate in the March 19 primary.

While the registration deadline nears, political attention also swirls around Nikki Haley’s strategy in the South Carolina Republican primary.

In the closing days of her matchup with Donald Trump, Haley asserted herself as the singular candidate capable of uniting Americans, despite the former president’s electoral successes and popularity in her home state.

Saturday’s vote in South Carolina can be crucial for Trump as he was the solid front-runner when he won the state in 2016.

Despite Trump’s widespread support among the state’s top elected leaders and congressional Republicans, Haley remains steadfast in her belief that outlasting numerous candidates positions her for the long haul.

