Florida’s US Senate race is too close to call, may trigger recount

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The race for U.S. Senate in Florida between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott is too close to call.

As of early Wednesday morning, Scott’s lead in the Tuesday race is 38,717 votes out of more than 8 million cast — a margin of less than one half of 1 percent.

Under state law in Florida, a recount is mandatory if the winning candidate’s margin is less than 0.5 percentage points.

The Associated Press does not call any race that may proceed to a recount.

Scott earlier declared victory in the race. Nelson has not publicly conceded.

