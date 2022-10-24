TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the race for Florida’s governor sits a Republican incumbent and a former Republican turned Democrat hoping to sway middle-of-the-road voters.

“I think they deserve a governor that has a heart, that really thinks about them every day instead of his political future,” said Democratic candidate Charlie Crist.

“My job is to set out the vision. My job is to execute that vision and deliver results,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, “and if you do that, the people respond, and they respond very favorably.”

DeSantis has returned to the campaign trail in recent days after dealing with the deadly impact of Hurricane Ian on the west coast of the state.

Crist, the governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011, has been critical of his opponent’s handling of the storm before it hit, saying the governor should have urged evacuations sooner.

“If you’re monitoring something, if you’re watching and you have people’s back, then you should understand, if it’s time to get out, give them that warning, give them that heads up,” said Crist.

DeSantis has remained adamant officials did what they could to save lives, as he then pushed to quickly rebuild crippled parts of the coastline.

“We looked at the situation, we said, ‘OK, this Pine Island Bridge got washed away, the road. We need to figure out a plan and let’s execute,’ and three days later, we opened up a new bridge,” he said.

When it comes to schools, Crist wants teachers to be paid more. His pick for lieutenant governor is United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernández-Mats.

“We’re the third largest state in America, and we’re paying our teachers 49th out of 50 states,” said Crist. “That’s not right. That’s not good leadership.”

DeSantis has touted parental rights in the classroom and the freedom to choose what their children learn and read about at school.

“We believe in Florida, and we insist on in Florida, that the purpose of our school system is to educate our kids, not to indoctrinate our kids,” he said.

But in the eyes of Crist, that freedom only goes so far.

“He talks about us being the freest state in America. Well, evidently not if you’re a woman,” he said. “Taking away the freedoms of our people is something that has to be stopped.”

DeSantis signed into law a bill that prohibits all abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“It’s a statement of our values that every life is important,” he said.

Democrats are critical of the governor’s stance on abortion.

“He will not allow any exceptions for rape or incest, which I think is unconscionable and barbaric,” said Crist.

Crist believes he can heal division in the state, even as DeSantis is heavily favored to win re-election and is rumored to be a 2024 presidential contender.

“I am confident there are good Republicans in that legislature, moderate Republicans who feel repressed themselves,” said Crist.

While 7News interviewed Crist, DeSantis did not respond to multiple requests in recent months to sit down and speak.

If he is elected, Crist said, on day one he would sign an executive order protecting a woman’s right to choose.

