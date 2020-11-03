Florida voters want single election for amendment process

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters have rejected adding an extra election to the process for passing new amendments to the Florida Constitution.

Amendment 4 would have required that future amendments to the Florida Constitution be approved in two elections instead of the current single election.

Supporters of the amendment believed it would cut down on the number of amendments to the state constitution, saying they are often frivolous and undeserving of being in Florida’s governing document.

Opponents of the amendment said it already was difficult enough getting an amendment passed. Currently, to get an amendment before voters, sponsors must get hundreds of thousands of signatures from across the state and make sure the amendment’s language is vetted by the Florida Supreme Court. For approval, it requires 60% of the vote.

