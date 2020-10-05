Florida voters trying to register online encounter error message, site crashing

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Frustrated Florida voters said they have encountered technical issues while trying to beat the deadline to register to cast their ballots in the upcoming general election.

Complaints about the state’s registration website crashing hours before the midnight deadline filled social media platforms, Monday night.

Some users reported being unable to log in at all, while others said they were greeted with an error message.

Election officials said they increased website capacity due to so many people trying to access the site.

