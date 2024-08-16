(WSVN) - With just a few months to go before voters voice their choice, Florida voters have one major issue on their mind: the economy.

An exclusive 7News/Suffolk University/USA Today poll shows the old saying of “It’s the economy, stupid” remains true ahead of the November election.

When 500 likely voters were asked what the biggest problem facing the next president was, 34% said the economy.

“One out of every three voters cited the economy,” said Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos.

Paleologos said the economy is an issue that is felt beyond Florida.

“Over the last, I don’t know, couple of months, we’re seeing it, not only in Florida, but everywhere,” he said.

The economy is an issue that 7News focused on last year as we spoke to South Floridians about the struggle of cost of living.

“How many of you have thought or are thinking of moving out of Florida?” said 7News’ reporter Karen Hensel.

Two out of three of the women being interviewed raised their hand.

“Two of the three,” noted Hensel.

Paleologos said Florida residents have spoken about the state’s high cost of living for some time.

“When people were talking about moving out of Miami and not being able to pay their bills or having to get a second job,” said Paleologos.

As the general election nears, things haven’t changed.

Money remains a top concern for Florida voters, as inflation and economy was rated their number one concern.

Immigration came in second, tied with uniting the country at 13%.

The threat of terrorism and national security came in at 10%.

Abortion, which many see as a big issue in the November election, only comes in at three percent.

“Anyone that’s between the ages of 18 and 49 say, those two younger demographics, it’s nearly 50% saying the economy is the most important issue,” said Paleologos.

When voters were asked to rate the economic conditions in Florida, 31% said it was poor.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents ranked the economy as fair, 26% said it was good, and only five percent rated the Florida economy as excellent.

“Something was amok in Florida, and I wasn’t sure if it was just Miami specific or statewide, but the economy is a major issue, and it’s a major issue statewide,” said Paleologos.

Beyond Florida, the economy will be one of the topics front and center at the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago.

7News will be bringing full coverage of the convention, starting Sunday night.

