Florida voters reject open primaries for state offices

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters have rejected a measure that would have opened primaries for statewide races to voters of all parties, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

Florida currently has closed primaries, which are limited to voters registered with a specific political party. The winners of the party nominations face off in general elections.

If Amendment 3 to the Florida Constitution had passed, state races would have become top-two primaries starting in 2024. The two candidates with the most votes in primary races for governor, the Legislature and state Cabinet offices would have faced off in general elections under the system.

About 3.8 million of Florida’s registered voters don’t get to vote in primaries because they aren’t registered with a party affiliation.

