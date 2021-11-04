TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida will file a lawsuit against the federal government over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s new employer rules when it comes to COVID-19.

The new requirements were issued Thursday and mandate that companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

First previewed by President Joe Biden in September, the requirements will apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses.

DeSantis said Florida will be joining with Georgia and Alabama, along with private plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“I don’t think people want this decision yanked away from them. I don’t think they want to allow a precedent where the federal government can come in and just force you to do what it wants you to do,” DeSantis said.

The governor said the state will be asking for a stay of the requirements while the case moves forward. He also said he does expect the case to ultimately be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

