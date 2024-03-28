(WSVN) - The Sunshine State is at the center of the abortion debate as its Supreme Court decides if a proposed amendment to the Florida constitution protecting abortion rights will appear on the November ballot.

The 26-word amendment, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider,” could reshape Florida’s abortin landscape if approved by voters in November.

“The language of the amendment is clear,” said one activist.

Advocates argue that these words are crystal clear and offer necessary protection for reproductive rights within the state. However, proponents like Republican State Attorney General Ashley Moody and pro-life activists say the amendment is vague and expansive.

“There is nothing misleading. Opponents have identified nothing misleading,” said Moody.

They contend that the wording violates the single-subject rule and could have far-reaching consequences, effectively rolling back existing restrictions on abortions in Florida.

“This amendment should not be approved because it violates the single-subject rule,” argued Mat Staver. “Four words doom it—’no law shall restrict.’ That is breathtakingly broad.”

If passed, the measure would extend the timeframe for legal abortions in Florida from 15 weeks to approximately 24 weeks, aligning with the point of fetal viability outside the womb. Additionally, it would block a stricter 6-week ban that has yet to be implemented.

Following oral arguments in February, during which the justices raised probing questions, both sides are anxiously awaiting the court’s decision. With five of the justices appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, the outcome remains uncertain.

“If you’re right and that’s clear on the face of the proposal, what are we to do about it?” asked John Daniel Couriel, Justice of the Florida Supreme Court.

“Strike it down and not allow it because that cannot go on the ballot,” responded Staver.

“People of Florida aren’t stupid,” said Chief Justice Carlos G. Muñiz. “They can figure this out.”

Activists on both sides are now left eagerly awaiting the court’s ruling to discern whether Florida voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on the matter.

“Those who want unrestricted abortion want to eliminate one side of the debate,” said one protester.

“This amendment literally throws women into the back alleys of abortion because it de-regulates abortion,” said Staver during a protest.

The Florida Supreme Court said they will have their decision before April 1.

