TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida state senators discussed a new bill that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in grades K-12 and ban requiring businesses to conduct training it.

The Senate took up the bill, also known as the “Stop WOKE Act,” on Wednesday, on the 58th day of what is supposed to be a 60-day session.

“I don’t believe we want indoctrination of students in any direction,” said Florida State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., a Republican from Hialeah Gardens.

“Teachers should not be accused of indoctrinating students. Teachers should have the right to not have their curriculum censored by our state government,” said Florida State Sen. Gary Farmer, a Democrat from Lighthouse Point.

The Department of Education already banned the teaching of critical race theory in the state’s classrooms in 2021.

Lawmakers also discussed redistricting maps. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to veto new congressional maps.

Democrats on the Florida House wondered if the Republican-controlled legislature is focused on something else.

“This entire legislative session has been political redirect masqueraded as a bill,” said Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando.

“They’re looking to get their win as DeSantis travels the state doing national agenda, not Florida’s agenda,” said Florida State Sen. Shervin Jones, a Democrat from Miami Gardens.

Democrats pointed to not only “Stop WOKE,” but the 15-week abortion ban and the Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as “Don’t Say Gay.”

The latter bill bans instruction in sexual orientation and gender identity for young children. It passed the Senate on Tuesday and has been sent to DeSantis’ desk for his signature.

“We have been singled out and targeted,” said Florida State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, a Democrat from Orlando.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, tweeted, “Rather than deal with gun violence, the Florida legislators are terrorizing kids.”

“In tragic times, we talk a good game,” said Jones. “They don’t want to make a true change that changes the trajectory of things.”

But Republicans said work on real issues is getting done.

“This is a state of 22 million diverse viewpoints. We are focusing on all those issues,” said Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

“I’d say there is good legislation moving forward, including some issues that are considered red meat,” said Florida State Rep. Tom Fabricio, a Republican from Miramar. “These are important issues. These are issues being argued in the community, and they are issues that need to be resolved.”

Fabricio pointed to his own priorities, like a move to allow police officers to be reimbursed for insurance costs to their take-home cruisers and a bill to allow doctors using TeleHealth to prescribe certain medications.

Other bills approved by lawmakers include a tenant safety measure dubbed Miya’s Law, after Pembroke Pines student Miya Marcano, who, police said, was killed by an apartment maintenance man.

Also discussed: a move to study South Florida’s aging canal and floodgate system.

“Quite a bit of legislation has been done on both sides,” said Fabricio.

But Democrats said the state’s skyrocketing housing and insurance costs remain untouched.

“We’re not dealing with the economic issues we are having in Florida; we aren’t dealing with the housing issues we are having in Florida,” said Florida State Rep. Michele Rayner, a Democrat from St. Petersburg.

“Part of our success is not an accident. People want to come here, and it puts a strain in housing and workforce,” said Sprowls.

Republicans also pointed to a homestead exemption hike for first responders and teachers, as well as sales tax holidays to ease burdens on shoppers.

But critics said that’s not enough.

“All these things are getting swept under the rug, only because we are dealing with culture issues,” said Jones.

The Stop WOKE Act will be going before the Senate on Thursday, and they will be picking up the budget on Monday. By then, the Florida legislative session will be on overtime.

