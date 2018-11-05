Florida Senator candidates make last push for support

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Candidates in the race for the Florida Senate seat have been making their final pitches.

Governor Rick Scott and Senator Bill Nelson have both been out making stops at several cities throughout Florida, urging people to vote in their favor.

Scott was at a rally at Amerikooler Inc. that ended around 4 p.m. in Hialeah, Monday.

He made his last push to get supporters to come out and vote him as the next senator for the State of Florida.

Scott has been around the state campaigning in Melbourne and The Villages. He also participated in early voting.

After the Hialeah rally, Scott headed to Naples.

On Tuesday, he will start a tour around Florida where he’ll visit more major cities to continue pushing voters into his corner.

Nelson also had a busy day garnering support in Orlando on Monday.

Nelson could be seen standing at a street corner waving at cars as they drove by. This is something Orlando reporters have said he’s been doing since the 1970s.

Both candidates are aware of how close this race is, and they’re working to get as much support as they can before voters head to the ballot box on Tuesday.

