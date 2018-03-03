TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters, police officers and other first responders could get workers’ compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress disorder under a bill passed by the Florida Senate.

The Senate voted unanimously for the legislation on Saturday.

Lawmakers have heard stories of firefighters and police officers who have taken their own lives or can no longer do their jobs because of repeated exposure to horrific deaths and tragedies, but they don’t have benefits that include treatment for PTSD.

Right now workers’ compensation benefits only cover physical injuries.

A similar House bill is set for a final vote next week.

