Florida Senate fails to advance their version of Republican-sponsored bill to ban transgender athletes

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Republican-sponsored bill to ban transgender athletes in Florida from playing girls’ and women’s scholastic sports appears to be dead.

The House passed the controversial measure last week, but Senate lawmakers couldn’t agree on a way to advance their version — which was less restrictive than the House version — regarding ways an athlete could prove her genetic birth was, in fact, female.

Tuesday was the last day of Senate committee meetings in Florida’s 60-day legislative session.

