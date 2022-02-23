TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Senate has confirmed Dr. Joseph Ladapo to be state’s Surgeon General.

Members of the Senate voted on Wednesday in favor of Ladapo following his appointment confirmation.

Ladapo heads the Florida Department of Health and its more than 17,000 employees.

In a statement, members of the House Democratic Caucus expressed their disappointment.

It reads in part, “The appointment of Dr. Ladapo is a step in the wrong direction as the DeSantis administration continues to politicize our public health system. His dismissal of common courtesy and scientific norms would be alarming at the best of times, but during a pandemic it’s frightening and unsafe.”

