TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Sen. Rick Scott announced that he is running for Senate Republican leader to succeed Mitch McConnell.

The Florida Republican, who has served in the Senate since 2019, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon on his X account.

🚨 I am running to be the next Senate Republican leader.



Excited to discuss this and more on the @IngrahamAngle tonight at 7:40 p.m. ET. TUNE IN! https://t.co/yIV89pMY7T — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 22, 2024

The senator told his Republican colleagues in a “Dear Colleague” letter that he wants to make “dramatic change” in the way that the Republican Conference operates.

Back in 2022, Scott mounted a failed bid for the leadership role, losing to McConnell but winning the backing of the conference’s most conservative members.

McConnell announced he was stepping down as leader later this year.

Scott faces a challenging race against Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and former whip Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

