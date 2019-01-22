Florida Republicans back Venezuela opposition

Some of the Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s new interim president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that “I think now is the moment and leadership can really, really make a difference for the people of Venezuela.”

DeSantis was joined at the White House on Tuesday by Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart. They exited their meeting with Trump urging him to apply pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Scott says socialism in Venezuela has left it without food, gas and medicine and notes that millions of people have left the country.

Venezuelan opposition leaders are calling for nationwide protests Wednesday. The once-wealthy oil nation is sliding into a deepening political and economic crisis.

