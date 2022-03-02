(WSVN) - After President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, some local representatives shared their reactions.

“I know that President Biden means well, the problem is that he falls short,” said Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R) District 27. “He mentioned all the problems that we’re having in this country — inflation, gas prices, the border, defund the police and now Ukraine — but where is the solution? We need to fix the problem with the economy. Inflation is a hidden tax on everyone. I didn’t see an answer, where we’re going to start tackling that main issue and second, Ukraine. Where is the United States?”

Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz disagreed and said the president’s message was clear.

“I think President Biden reminded the American people why they voted for him,” she said. “He also did a really good job of being clear about where we were before his presidency started and how it’s going now, focusing on making sure that we can be a global leader, a unifying force on the world stage, rallying the entire world against the advancement of Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Repeatedly during the address, two republican representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, interrupted and heckled the president.

At one point, they both chanted, “Build the wall.”

