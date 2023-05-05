MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Florida Legislature wound down its session Friday, preservationists in South Florida breathed a sigh of relief in a building battle. At least for now.

The sponsor of a measure being considered in the Florida House has withdrawn it.

The bill proposed buildings that fail to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency flooding standards could be demolished.

The sponsor, Fort Myers Republican Spencer Roach, said he pulled it because of feedback from constituents and fellow lawmakers.

Preservationists worried that if the bill became law, it would have given the green light to owners of historic properties, like the Art Deco buildings on South Beach, to allow the structures to fall into disrepair, which would clear the way for them to be torn down and redeveloped.

Roach said he will introduce a revised version of the bill next year.

