MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered all U.S. and state flags at federal buildings across the state to be flown at half-staff with aim to pay tribute to former U.S Congressmen Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

Diaz-Balart passed away on Monday at the age of 70 after he lost his battle with cancer.

The flags will be flown at half staff in his memory until sunset on Friday.

Diaz-Balart served several terms in the Florida state house and senate before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was known as a strong advocate against communism and the Castro regime throughout his political career.

A memorial mass for Diaz-Balart will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami.

