Florida man accused of illegally changing voting address for Gov. Ron DeSantis

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A Naples man has been charged with voter fraud after he was accused of changing the voting information for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Gov. DeSantis learned his address in the Florida voting registration database was changed to an address in West Palm Beach.

FDLE agents said the change was made over the computer and determined that 20-year-old Anthony Steven Guevara was behind the act.

According to WINK, Guevara admitted to investigators that he had changed the governor’s address in the database and even showed them how he did it.

The FDLE said agents also believe Guevara accessed the voter registrations of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and sports celebrities Michael Jordan and LeBron James but made no changes.

Guevara has been charged with unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent.

Guevara is being held on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.