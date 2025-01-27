TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Republican lawmakers adjourned a special session that was called by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss immigration policies.

The special session was supposed to be a week-long effort by legislators to enact legislation on key DeSantis’ priorities like immigration and other reforms.

But the session was quickly ended as lawmakers gaveled out and then started their own special session to address the issues on their terms.

Republican House Speaker Daniel Perez, from Miami, said that he believes that illegal immigration needs to be dealt with but that they are going enact new legislation, rather than the one backed by DeSantis.

This bill will pertain to the empowerment of law enforcement, providing more beds for detainees, ferreting out criminals, and limiting education benefits for children of undocumented parents.

“I believe special sessions should be used sparingly. They should not be stunts designed to generate headlines and the truth is I dislike special sessions because they inhibit the very thing the legislative process should encourage. The push-and-pull of meaningful conversations that lead to the development of good and better ideas,” said Rep. Daniel Perez.

Other Republican lawmakers believe that the issue of immigration should be dealt with after President Donald Trump’s victory in November.

“Hispanics, the Hispanic population voted for President Trump, well now, strap on your seatbelts and let go because he is doing exactly what he said that he was going to do,” said Rep. Susan Valdes (R-Tampa)

But some Democrats said the back and forth that happened in the legislature on Monday was a bad look for the state of Florida.

“What went on in there was a, I think a blemish on the State of Florida going forward,” said Rep. Michael Caruso (R-Delray Beach)

“The role of the minority party is to stand up, to call for accountability, to push for better solutions, and those are things that we’ll do regardless of the fireworks that are happening between the governor and legislative leadership,” said Rep. Fentrice Driskill (D-Tampa)

State legislators are now expected to negotiate a new bill during this special session to deal with illegal immigration.

