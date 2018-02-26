TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers are scheduled to discuss a gun reform bill in session, Monday, as thousands of protesters are expected to descend on the state capital to demand an assault rifle ban.

The National Rifle Association also has plans to speak out on the polarizing issue as well, days after Florida Gov. Rick Scott released his plan to protect students.

“I listened. I listened to law enforcement. I listened to educators. I listened to mental health people. I listened to students. I talked to parents,” said Scott during an interview with Fox News Sunday.

Monday morning, more rallying cries are coming to the State Capitol. More than 1,000 people from Miami, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Tampa, Gainesville and others are bussing to Tallahassee to protest and plead with legislators.

For the first time, Floridians will hear lawmakers debate a gun reform package on the state Senate floor.

Intense public testimony is all but certain. Along with those pushing for an assault rifle ban, NRA members are also slated to speak to state senators.

Scott has distanced himself from the NRA lately, but has repeatedly said he is against any ban on any weapon.

“I’m not into banning specific weapons,” he said. “I think what you need to do is ban specific people from having weapons.”

While the governor’s original proposal is expected to change slightly during the legislative process, he said the goal is still the same: to prevent another mass shooting tragedy.

“I believe what we’re doing, I believe it will stop this from happening,” said Scott.

In addition to holding demonstrations, thousands of protesters also plan to pack the state Senate meeting. They said they will return to Tallahassee once it’s time for the state House to hear the gun reform bill.

