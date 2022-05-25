TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Following the tragedy in Texas, Florida lawmakers are in Tallahassee where calls for changes to gun laws are growing louder. One lawmaker raised concerns after directing, what some call, a direct message to President Joe Biden.

A special session has been underway for several days regarding insurance bills and a new condo bill. The agenda, however, has since been overshadowed by the devastating school shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday.

Brevard County Rep. Randy Fine on Wednesday took to Twitter following the public outrage.

I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place. — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) May 25, 2022

7News spoke with Fine who clarified his message.

When asked if the tweet was a threat, he said, “No. Of course, not. I mean, I think if you understand what I wrote, the second amendment was created as a response to overarching government. In fact, the revolutionary war started in certain parts of the country because the government tried to take people’s guns away. I think they need to understand when they make statements like, ‘We’re going to come for your guns,’ that’s going to upset people.”

“What I would say in response to that is, at a time when communities are grieving, it’s the time to bring the temperatures down,” said Tampa State Rep. Fentrice Driskill. “I think we all have a responsibility for that.”

“When somebody acts on the foolish things that they say, they have the nerve to throw their hands up and point to something else,” said North Miami State Rep. Dotie Joseph, “when you and your reckless words were the cause for the blood that is now on your hands.”

House democrats are calling for an expansion to the Red Flag laws which allows police departments or agencies to petition a court to have someone’s guns taken away if they believe they are a threat to themselves or others.

They are also calling for universal background checks.

Many were shocked when shown Fine’s tweet.

