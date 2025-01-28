TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers have passed the TRUMP Act in both chambers of the legislature, sending it to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The passage of the bill came after hours of legislators working to make changes to their immigration bill after they bucked DeSantis on his call for a special session earlier this week.

“What you just saw was a senate that took on some really tough issues and you did it in a way that makes me proud,” said Florida Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Senate President)

The legislation would designate the commissioner of agriculture as chief immigration officer, create an office of state immigration enforcement, create grants to local law enforcement for equipment, beds and training and eliminate in-state tuition for currently qualified undocumented students.

Florida House Speaker Kevin Perez said the White House helped lawmakers with the new changes on Tuesday, which include a mandatory death penalty for conviction of a capital offense and increase targeting of criminal gangs.

“You’re going to have a handful of politicians, small group of activists and a lot of paid bots on social media trying to gaslight you. This bill puts teamwork over ego,” said Perez.

On Tuesday afternoon, DeSantis called the updated bill “weak.”

“Half-baked measures are not going to work,” said DeSantis on a podcast Tuesday. “Why did I have to drag them in? Why did they deride me and say it was a stunt to do this? I don’t have time for their weak sauce anymore on the issue of immigration.”

But Republicans bucked the governor and sent the bill to his desk.

“The problem that he’s got is they’ve all seen a side of him that’s not very flattering. I think we’re saying a mandatory death penalty for illegal aliens who commit capital crimes isn’t weak and I would note that is not in his bill,” said State Sen. Randy Fine (R-Melbourne).

“It’s a new day in Washington, citizenship matters. Immigration is a federal issue and federal government is taking the lead,” said State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)

Gruters, a sponsor of the legislators-backed bill, said the legislation will focus on undocumented immigrants with a criminal record.

“At the end of the day, we are trying to go after the bad criminal, illegal aliens that exist in our state,” he said.

The rollback of in-state tuition for undocumented students is getting pushback by immigration advocates.

“Rolling back in state tuition would penalize students for circumstances beyond their control,” said Leydi Amador with Florida Student Power.

“It is really important to emphasize the human impact that these policies have,” said Laura Muñoz.

But Republican lawmakers said they will not budge on the issue, which a decade ago was sponsored by now-Lt. Gov Jeanette Nuñez and signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

“It’s a magnet that allows people, that encourages people to settle in the state of Florida and other states by offering them the same benefits that Floridians and actual citizens have,” said State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Tampa).

“I support the governor’s position. I do, yeah. I think it’s right. We need to crack down. We look at Nov. 5, we look at the election. It was a mandate inspired by immigration,” said State Rep. Mike Caruso (R-Delray Beach). “Most of the representatives that I speak to say that was a mistake, we shouldn’t allow it.”

A measure to save the in-state tuition for undocumented students component of the bill failed on Tuesday night after some lawmakers proposed the amendment.

“We are about to rip the rug from under these young people and I ask the question about the concentration of where all these young people are. Do you know where they are? In Miami, exactly! They are in Miami, they are at FIU, they are at Miami Dade College, these students are right there,” said State Sen. Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Gardens)

An idea once enjoyed by a bipartisan majority has now become a partisan issue.

Now, the bill will land on DeSantis’ desk where he will have the final say on what happens to the legislation passed by lawmakers.

In response to the Republican politicking in Tallahassee, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, said “It’s an unconscionable abuse of power for a state legislature…Now, our lame duck governor must decide if he’ll vote this bill or go home with egg on his face. Pass the popcorn.”

The regular session gets underway in March.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.