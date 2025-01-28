TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers resumed their work on an immigration package as it remains a top issue in Tallahassee.

State officials made some changes to the TRUMP Act, their version of the immigration bill, Tuesday after defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by ending his special session and starting their own on Monday.

The proposed bill by lawmakers would designates the commissioner of agriculture as chief immigration officer, create an office of state immigration enforcement, create grants to local law enforcement for equipment, beds and training and eliminate in-state tuition for currently qualified undocumented students.

Florida House Speaker Kevin Perez said the White House helped lawmakers with the new changes, which include a mandatory death penalty for conviction of a capital offense and increase targeting of criminal gangs.

“We carefully studied President Trump’s executive orders and had conversations with the White House,” said Perez.

DeSantis called the new proposal by state lawmakers “weak” as he continues pushing back on social media against lawmakers’ actions.

The rollback of in-state tuition for undocumented students is getting pushback by immigration advocates.

“Rolling back in state tuition would penalize students for circumstances beyond their control,” said Leydi Amador with Florida Student Power.

“It is really important to emphasize the human impact that these policies have,” said Laura Muñoz.

But Republican lawmakers said they will not budge on the issue, which a decade ago was sponsored by now-Lt. Gov Jeanette Nuñez and signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

“It’s a magnet that allows people, that encourages people to settle in the state of Florida and other states by offering them the same benefits that Floridians and actual citizens have,” said State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R-Tampa).

“I support the governor’s position. I do, yeah. I think it’s right. We need to crack down. We look at Nov. 5, we look at the election. It was a mandate inspired by immigration,” said State Rep. Mike Caruso (R-Delray Beach).

As of 4 p.m., the Florida Senate was in session and was debating the TRUMP Act.

