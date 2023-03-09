TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers battled over several controversial bills and measures on the second day of the legislative session at the State Capitol.

The Republican supermajorities and their Democratic opponents got to work on Wednesday.

“We are doing the people’s work. We’re doing it in a bipartisan manner,” said Florida State Rep. Danny Perez.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit the road a day after his State of the State speech.

“Why aren’t we talking about things that really matter?” he said during a stop.

Back at the Capitol, there is plenty of contention.

At issue is a six-week abortion ban with an exception for rape and incest. The patient would have to produce it with a police report or court order.

Perez, a Miami-Dade County Republican, said this is reasonable.

“In order to have those exceptions, it’s something that they’re going to have to abide by in order to go through that very tough decision,” he said. “You have to remember that the purpose of the bill — not just the bill’s sponsor, but for those that are going to vote in favor of the bill — is to protect the unborn child.”

The bill is not sitting well with some Senate Democrats.

“Let me be clear as a survivor of sexual assault, what that exemption really is: crap. Because did I, when I was sexually assaulted and was brought to a gang rape, go to the police? No!” said Florida State Sen. Lauren Book.

Meanwhile, opponents of a proposal to do away with permits to carry concealed weapons say it chips away at some of the gun safety measures passed after the Parkland shooting.

But others say many protections would remain in place.

“The difference is that no longer will you have to ask the government for a permission slip or a license to conceal your weapon,” said Perez.

Some opposition was foreseeable.

“Permitless carry is reckless and extreme,” said Florida State Senator. Alexis Calatayud.

Others say they’re against it because it doesn’t include the ability to openly carry a weapon, in plain sight, without a permit.

“This bill doesn’t go far enough, in my opinion,” said an opponent of the bill.

And late Wednesday, the so called “Live Local” bill headed to the House floor. It aims to increase the availability of affordable housing through tax incentives and increased funding of existing programs.

Opponents say it takes away the ability of local governments to implement rent controls and some zoning.

There wasn’t much opposition to this measure. It passed the House unanimously following its first reading.

