TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s abortion bill battle will take a significant step forward this week.

The Florida House on Tuesday will begin debating the Republican-backed measure HB5. It prohibits doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The controversial bill includes no exceptions for rape or incest.

A Senate version of the bill is scheduled to be considered soon as well.

Florida currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

7News will be in Tallahassee when the debate begins on Tuesday. Watch for live reports.

