Florida House subpoenas several South Florida agencies for shooting accountability

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida House of Representatives has subpoenaed several South Florida agencies to determine what happened before, during and after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Speaker Richard Corcoran signed and executed the order Wednesday morning, demanding documents from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, The Broward County School Board, the county itself, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Coral Springs.

The House is demanding all documents and investigation findings into Nikolas Cruz.

The overall purpose is to find any shortcomings or resources to see who or what could be held accountable and make sure it never happens again.

Current law does allow the House to obtain these materials without the order, but there is no time requirement for a response.

However, the subpoenas force the agencies to turn over the information by March 9.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.