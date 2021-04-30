Florida House, Senate approve measure to ban ‘COVID passports’

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida lawmakers put a final stamp on a plan to ban so-called “COVID passport” requirements.

The measure has cleared the Florida House and Senate and currently awaits Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

The legislation gives the governor the power to override local orders during a health crisis. It also prohibits businesses, schools and government agencies from requiring people show proof of vaccination for entry into a building.

