Florida House opioids bill passes final committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House’s version of legislation to combat the state’s opioid epidemic is headed to the floor.

The bill, which passed the Health & Human Services Committee on Wednesday, would impose new restrictions on prescriptions. Most initial prescriptions would have a limit of three days but doctors can prescribe up to seven days for acute pain exceptions. The proposal doesn’t cover cases of chronic pain or cancer. It also would require all health care professionals to participate in a statewide database that monitors prescriptions.

Rep. Jim Boyd told lawmakers during the committee meeting the measure has undergone some changes after consultation with the Senate and Gov. Rick Scott’s office.

A Senate version has passed all its committees but Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto says the bill remains a work in progress.

