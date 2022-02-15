TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Legislature is taking up controversial bills on Tuesday that are inching closer to becoming laws.

The Florida House began debating the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and HB5, which prohibits doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

With the Republican-controlled legislature, it is very likely the two bills will become law.

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill limits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through first grade classes at Florida schools.

Students from South Florida are among those lobbying lawmakers this week about one of the most controversial bills this session.

“The “Don’t Say Gay” bill is stretching every student’s rights and every student’s life in this State of Florida,” said one young protester.

Opponents of the bill are saying it will harm LGBTQ students.

“It kind of promotes an atmosphere for kids to bully and for kids to be silenced,” said another protester.

Both the House and Senate versions have been making their way through committees and will likely be approved by both Republican-controlled houses.

“So if a question is asked, does that mean that the teacher should not respond to that child, based on the law that we’re about to pass?” said Sen. Shevrin D. Jones, Senate Education Committee Vice Chair.

“You might outta say, ‘Ask your mother,'” replied Sen. Dennis Baxley. “I don’t think that it’s the school teacher’s responsibility to embrace every single question in that way.”

The other measure expected to become a law is the ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

Florida currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

As written now, there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The 15-week ban is similar to a Mississippi law that is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think recognizing that this is a baby and at 15 weeks, those babies have eyelashes and eyebrows and fingers and all of those types of things, we want to make sure that if someone is going to make a determination, they make it early on in that decision, not later,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel.

“You don’t get some of those really serious scans until 20 weeks,” said Sen. Lauren Book. “You’ve passed the point that they’ve now set up arbitrarily as the 15-week ban. Then you can’t make decisions about what that looks like.”

House Democrats have come up with a long list of amendments.

