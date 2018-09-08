ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - The electoral fight for Florida continued this weekend as gubernatorial nominees Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum hit the ground running.

DeSantis, the Republican candidate, appeared on Fox News on Saturday alongside his running mate, State Rep. Jeanette Nuñez.

DeSantis said, if voters choose his Democratic opponent, it will derail progress Florida has made since Gov. Rick Scott took office.

“It’s important. We’re on a roll in Florida,” he said. “Our employment rates are under four percent. We have an opportunity to drive more investment, and that is not going to happen if we end up turning to Andrew Gillum’s policies, who’s aligned himself with the Bernie Sanders/[Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez wing, this democratic socialism, where he’s running on a 40 percent tax increase, a single-payer health care system, which will bankrupt the state.”

Meanwhile, Gillum officially kicked off his campaign with an event in Orlando that marked the first time the Tallahassee mayor and his running partner, Chris King, campaigned together.

Gillum, stayed focused on his policies, not his opponent.

“[I’m] overwhelmingly humbled by this room, by this campaign and by what we are going to do,” he said. “A short 59 days from now, when we flip this state, when we flip his state back into the hands of everyday hardworking people again, and I believe we’re going to do it.”

The winner of this race will be the state’s youngest governor in over a century.

