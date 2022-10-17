HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - With the general election weeks away, Florida candidates are on the trail to get the public’s vote.

Charlie Crist made his first stop in Pinecrest to attend a luncheon with his running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats, Monday morning.

This was one of two stops to rally voters to elect him against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“What do we got? Twenty-two days to go for the ’22 election. Very excited about that,” said Crist. “It was great to be with the First Lady in Orlando this weekend. [It was] very kind of her to come down. President is going to be with us on November 1. [That is] exactly one week before election day so excited about that. On to victory and protecting a woman’s right to choose.”

President Joe Biden will visit to attend a private fundraiser for the Florida gubernatorial candidate in Fort Lauderdale when he visits on Nov. 1.

Crist started his day at Evelyn Greer Park where he met with local residents and community leaders with Hernandez-Mats.

Supporters like Sibyl Adams stand with Crist because of his view on reproductive rights.

“I’m a mother of a daughter and mother of granddaughters. [Women’s rights] are very important,” said Adams.

One day before, DeSantis made stops in Broward County in hopes of rallying his respective bases less than a month before the midterm elections.

While the governor of Florida and Crist disagree most times, the one issue they agreed on was the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing.

Crist also believed there should be a change to jury laws.

“I think we don’t need to have unanimous decisions by juries in every case, and it seems to me if you have a strong majority of the jury that feels a certain way, that binds with the decision-making process of the judge in the case, then I think it is appropriate to have the death penalty,” said Crist. “If not in this case, when?”

Once Crist departs from Pinecrest, he is scheduled to attend another event in Hollywood at 5 p.m.

Early voting begins for both Miami-Dade County and Broward County on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.