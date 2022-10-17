PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - With the general election weeks away, South Florida candidates are on the trial to get the vote of the public.

Charlie Crist is expected to make a stop in Pinecrest, Monday morning.

Crist supporter, President Joe Biden, will visit Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 1 to attend a private fundraiser for the Florida gubernatorial candidate.

This past weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis made stops in Broward County in the hopes of rallying his respective bases less than a month before the midterm elections.

