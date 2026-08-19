(WSVN) - Following Tuesday night’s primary election, Florida voters will now have a choice in the general election between Republican Congressmen Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly in the governor’s race.

The two candidates are facing off to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Donalds, who currently represents Southwest Florida, has President Donald Trump’s endorsement. On Wednesday, he said putting him in the governor’s mansion will see continued conservative policies such as low taxes and limited government.

“There’s a reason why people keep coming to Florida, because we’re a common-sense state. based on law and order, conservative principles, low taxes, and limited government,” he said.

On issues like cost of living, Donalds has pledged to lower property insurance through an insurer’s scorecard. According to him, this would allow residents to compare prices, claims, performance.

When it comes to the issue of education, Donalds says he’s in favor of overhauling the state’s grading system and wants to create an optional personal career plan for every public school student starting in sixth grade.

As for data centers, Donalds says they can remain in Florida as long as the centers pay their own utility costs and are not built near residential areas.

“We have rejected socialism. We’ve rejected the Democrat Party. We’ll do it again this November,” said Donalds.

On the other side of the aisle, Jolly said he’s promising Floridians a new way forward. The former Republican congressman, who left the GOP in 2018, says it’s time for new leadership in the Sunshine State.

“Two years ago, four years ago, voters were not asking for new leadership in Florida. But this cycle, they are begging for new leadership,” said Jolly.

On property insurance, Jolly has proposed creating a state catastrophic fund that would take natural disaster coverage out of the private insurance market. Under the proposal, Florida would assume coverage for losses from disasters such as hurricanes.

As for schools, Jolly wants to increase public teacher pay by 30% and change the state’s university system to give preference to qualified, in-state students.

On the issue of data centers, he’s called for a moratorium on new approvals.

“If the election were tonight in Florida, Florida’s voters would elect a Democratic governor for the first time in 30 years,” said Jolly.

The governor’s race is not the only statewide election on the November ballot. The U.S. Senate race in Florida between Republican Ashley Moody and Democrat Angie Nixon is already getting attention.

Moody, appointed by DeSantis to serve out the remainder of former Sen. Marco Rubio’s term, is asking voters to elect her for a full six-year term. She says in the Senate she will continue to advance Trump’s agenda and conservative priorities.

“I’ve been delivering wins for you the people, no tax on tips, no tax on social security, no tax on overtime, child investment accounts for every American baby born. Never been done before. More resources for education and parental choice,” said Moody.

In a surprise upset on Tuesday night, Nixon, a Florida state representative and self-described democratic socialist, said she’s ready to deliver for the working class in Florida.

“Some folks like Ashley Moody like to claim the mantle of morality, yet their actions tell a very different story. But we put action behind our words,” said Nixon.

Moody has Trump’s endorsement while Nixon has the backing of several members of the progressive wing of the Democratic party.

The general election is on Nov. 3.

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