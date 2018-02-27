Florida governor outlines school safety plan

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Rick Scott says his goal is to make sure the school shooting that left 17 dead in Florida earlier this month is the last one the state ever experiences.

Scott met with officials Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, where he outlined his plans to get a school safety bill passed before Florida’s annual legislative session ends next Friday.

Scott says he wants to spend $500 million to increase law enforcement and mental health counselors at schools, to make buildings more secure with metal detectors and steel doors and to create an anonymous tip line.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, says he hopes Florida will be an example for the rest of the country. He said, “I want to be the last father of a murdered kid that’s ever in this country.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.