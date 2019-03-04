Florida Gov. DeSantis lays out 1st year agenda

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first State of the state address is a message calling for environmental protections, low taxes, big changes in education and safer schools.

The speech delivered Tuesday also serves as a list of what DeSantis has already accomplished in his first two months in office.

Gov Ron DeSantis lays out agenda: 💨Hurricane Michael relief

🏡 Property tax cuts

📚Replace common core

👩🏻‍🎓 Student loan forgiveness for teachers

🇨🇦 Allow Floridians to buy meds from Canada

🚫Ban sanctuary cities

🇮🇱 Support Israel #StateOfTheState

Included on that list is securing millions of dollars in federal aid to help Hurricane Michael recover, an aggressive plan to address problems with red tide and algae, the removal of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for his handling of the Parkland high school shootings that left 17 dead and appointing three Supreme Court justices.

He told lawmakers, “This is just the beginning.”

He said lawmakers must be bold to accomplish a big agenda in the 60-day session that began Tuesday.

