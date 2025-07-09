OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of congressional and state legislative Democrats will be allowed to tour the Everglades detention center which has been dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Florida’s Department of Emergency Management said they will be conducting the tour for the contingent of Democratic state lawmakers on Saturday.

The tour for lawmakers comes after some attempted to view the facility before the Fourth of July weekend and were denied entry.

At the time, officials at the facility cited “safety concerns and ongoing inmate operations” for why lawmakers were denied entry.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.