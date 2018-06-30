Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates pitch for votes

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s five Democratic candidates made their pitches to party activists at their annual convention Saturday, hoping to swing support and drum up donations in advance of the August primary.

Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and developers Jeff Greene and Chris King dashed between interest group caucuses in hopes of solidifying support among party stalwarts in advance of the Aug. 28 primary.

For 20 years, Republicans in Tallahassee have attacked women’s healthcare, ignored sexual harassment, and left our families behind. It stops in November 2018. As governor, I will work with @DWCFL and be a champion for women by supporting their rights, families, and choices. pic.twitter.com/4eWU3RIZJT — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) June 30, 2018

The five have mostly similar messages calling for improving the public school system, increasing the minimum wage, revamping the health care system and strengthening the state’s gun laws. The primary winner will try to break a five-election losing streak for the Democrats dating to 1998. The incumbent Republican, Rick Scott, cannot seek a third consecutive term.

Gillum and Levine had the loudest supporters, packing their appearances. Levine’s chanted as they led him 40 minutes late into a reception that was pitched as a chance for activists to meet all five candidates in one place. Only he and Greene appeared among the gubernatorial candidates, though. The other campaigns said they had been told the reception was for candidates for lower office.

It was great to share a word with the Small County Coalition of the @FlaDems. We’re not taking any voter for granted — we trust our chances to compete across every corner of this state. #LeadBlue18 pic.twitter.com/aXDvjsiqPQ — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) June 30, 2018

Levine said that as mayor of Miami Beach, he led the city’s efforts against sea level rise, increased the minimum wage and supported gay rights. He pledged to do the same as governor.

“I’ve done it,” he said.

Greene, who just joined the race, is focusing his campaign on his opposition to President Donald Trump, even though Greene is a member of the president’s Mar-a-Lago club. His campaign has made use of a video that he says shows Trump yelling at him at the club last year for supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016 and saying Trump has been guilty of sexual assault.

Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct.

At his campaign’s Friday night reception, people could get a picture taken as they faked punching a man dressed as the president.

“A lot of people are happy that they have someone who has stood up to Donald Trump and will stand up to him for many years to come,” he said.

I was raised by the strongest woman I know and I’ll never forget the most important lesson she taught me: treat others equally and with respect & they’ll do the same to you. My administration will do the same for all & make Florida the state to pass the #ERA! @dwcfl #LeadBlue18 pic.twitter.com/Hjv2Psd4WH — Mayor Philip Levine (@MayorLevine) June 30, 2018

Gillum, who promotes his status as the only non-millionaire in the race, got a boost Friday when he received the endorsement of NextGen America and a million-dollar donation from its founder, California billionaire progressive Tom Steyer. He said that will give him access to 100 of NextGen’s canvassers and will reassure Democrats who doubted his campaign’s financial viability.

“It has provided new and exhilarating life to people as it relates to our campaign,” Gillum said. “It is a big, big boost to my race.”

The Democratic Party is the party of the PEOPLE. We value diversity and fight to ensure everyone has a seat at the table. Thank you to everyone who participated in today’s caucus meetings — it’s leaders like you who will make sure we turn Florida BLUE in November! #flapol pic.twitter.com/R0z5bixv3C — Jeff Greene (@JeffGreeneFL) June 30, 2018

Graham told the party’s Labor Caucus she will veto any bills that the Legislature passes that weakens unions. Last spring it passed a bill that attacked the teachers unions.

“We have to fight to make sure labor is supported,” she said. In any case, she said, the Democrats need to come together after the primary to make sure they win in November.

King said the activists were impressed by his calls for free community colleges and trade schools, criminal justice reform and taking on the sugar industry, which some environmentalists say is responsible for polluting some of the state’s water supply.

The @DECFL knows if you're serious about Florida's environment, you have to be serious about Big Sugar. We're fighting hard to end their toxic influence because no one should be beholden when it comes to our environment. pic.twitter.com/t2T9k1Cf1w — Chris King (@ChrisKingFL) June 30, 2018

He conceded he needs to increase his name recognition.

“My challenge as a newcomer is to make sure people know who we are,” King said.

The winner will face either Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam or U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, the Republican candidates, in November.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.