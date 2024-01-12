Florida is contemplating new voting legislation that could significantly reduce mail-in voting options for residents, signaling potential changes to the state’s election procedures.

The proposed bill, if approved, would retain mail-in voting privileges exclusively for individuals meeting specific criteria.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals physically disabled, caregivers for veterans, those currently incarcerated, and members of the military would still be eligible for mail-in voting. However, for residents not falling into these categories, a notable restriction would be enforced – one must be out of state to qualify for mail-in ballots.

If passed, this bill would not impact the upcoming March 19 presidential primary.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.