MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. congressman from South Florida said a man who was arrested made a chilling threat against him.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Margate Police notified him about a potential threat to his life.

The lawmaker said the man allegedly behind the plot was arrested near his home and was found with a manifesto that included antisemitic rhetoric and the congressman’s name on a hit list.

https://twitter.com/RepMoskowitz/status/1855004424998990261 X

Margate Police said they arrested 41-year-old John Lapinski for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following an investigation, officials said, they found several firearms and said he may have been planning some type of criminal act. However, they did not indicate whether it was related to Moskowitz.

Lapinski remains behind bars on a U.S. Marshals hold.

