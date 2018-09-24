Florida candidates in contested Senate, gubernatorial races hit campaign trail

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Candidates in two hotly contested races in Florida hit the campaign trail weeks before voters head to the polls, and the road to November’s election has brought all four of them to South Florida.

Monday afternoon, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor, appeared at an LGBTQ rally where he picked up the endorsement of the Human Rights Campaign.

“We’re going to create a state where you can be in your own skin, love who you want to love, be welcomed, be supported and be protected under the color of the law,” he said.

Gillum’s opponent, Republican Ron DeSantis, spent the afternoon in Palm Beach but just last week he was at Florida International University.

“If we go down the road I want to do,” he told FIU students during a speech. “I foresee us being strong in financial services, stronger in technology, stronger in manufacturing. That just means more opportunity for young people.”

Both gubernatorial candidates have spent plenty of time in South Florida. Earlier this year, DeSantis visited the Bay of Pigs Museum in Little Havana, and earlier this month, he toured the Everglades, discussing restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, Gillum stopped at a Miami Gardens barber shop, telling constituents he’s the candidate who understands what the everyday Floridian is facing.

The Democratic candidate is also focusing on gun reform. He appeared at an event in Plantation organized by the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action.

A poll released Monday by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab shows Gillum leading his opponent by four points, with 47 percent of the vote.

UNF’s Public Opinion Research Lab also released a poll showing a dead heat in the U.S. Senate race pitting Florida Gov. Rick Scott against incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. The poll shows both candidates tied at 45 percent. They, too, have been focusing on South Florida.

In mid-September, Nelson received support from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School families in Coral Springs. He also marked the anniversary of Hurricane Maria by addressing the need for more help for the the people of Puerto Rico.

Scott made two campaign stops in Hialeah back in July. At one of the events, the governor expressed his support for South Florida’s Cuban community and the people of Cuba.

At the second event, he spoke about the importance of small businesses in the Sunshine State.

All four candidates are expected to increase South Florida campaign stops as the Nov. 6 midterm elections draw closer.

Early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward counties is set to start Oct. 22.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.