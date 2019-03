TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bill making its way through the Florida legislature would require pregnant teens to get their parents’ consent before they could get an abortion.

House Bill 1335, introduced by State Rep. Erin Grall earlier this month, would require doctors to obtain “notarized written consent of a minor’s parent or legal guardian before inducing or performing a termination of a pregnancy on the minor.”

There would be exceptions to the bill, such as an instance of a medical emergency and the doctor cannot get in contact with the parent of guardian.

Doctors who perform an abortion on a minor without parental consent would be charged with a third-degree felony.

A similar bill was also introduced in the Florida Senate by Sen. Kelli Stargel earlier this month.

If passed, the bill would go into effect on July 1.

To read the full bill text, click here.

