TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cameras may soon be coming to the classroom.

A new Florida bill would allow districts to install cameras in the classroom while teachers wear microphones.

It would not livestreamed or used for teacher evaluations.

Bill sponsors said it would serve to capture bullying or neglect by a teacher or student.

Parents and teachers must be notified the cameras are in use and students not involved in an incident being investigated would be blurred out.

Parents would have a week to view the footage if there is an incident involving their child.

Some are calling the bill an intrusion and would impact the relationship with the students.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.