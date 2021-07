(WSVN) - A vaccinated politician has tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted on Tuesday that she had tested positive for the virus.

I received a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year and today tested positive for the virus. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health. As I continue to self-quarantine, I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health. — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) July 21, 2021

The 46-year-old said her symptoms are mild after she received the vaccine earlier this year.

Moody also tweeted that she continues to self-quarantine.

